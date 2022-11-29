'Cong govt had tied hands of armed forces against terrorism due to vote bank politics'

Jamnagar/Anjar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged the erstwhile Congress government had stopped armed forces from taking action against terrorism due to the party's vote bank politics.



Addressing a rally in Jamnagar town in the Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat, the prime minister appealed to the people to not allow "urban Naxals" to enter the state.

Polling for 182 Assembly seats in the state will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

"Anarchy, terrorism, nepotism and vote bank politics were rampant during the Congress rule. Congress leaders used to remain mum against those who were involved in spreading anarchy and terrorism. People were feeling insecure. Bomb blasts used to kill people in different parts of the country," he said.

The PM said due to the vote bank-oriented politics, Congress had even "tied the hands of our armed forces".

"Congress created hurdles in their work. You cannot fight terrorism with such an approach. You have to take a tough stand against terrorism and give them a befitting reply," he said.

The prime minister said his government has taken a tough stand against such activities.

"Armed forces now kill enemies after entering their territories. The BJP government has a zero-tolerance policy for Naxalites and terrorists," he added.