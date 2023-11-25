Cong flattened BJP’s tyres in Telangana, Delhi next: Rahul

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party punctured all four tyres of the BJP in poll-bound Telangana and shall do it in Delhi soon.



Addressing poll rallies in Telangana, he said BRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao should realise that it was the Congress that built the school and university in which he studied.

Describing the upcoming election as a battle between ‘Dorala Sarkar’ (feudal government) and ‘Prajala Sarkar’ (people’s government), the Gandhi scion said while people dreamt of pro-poor and farmers government, Rao dashed their hopes.

“KCR is asking what Congress has done. KCR... the school in which you studied and the university you studied in, were set up by the Congress party. The airport from where your aircraft takes off was built by the Congress. The outer ring road on which your vehicles are plying was constructed by the Congress,” he said.

He also gave full credit to his party for the formation of Telangana.

“It was the Congress party which transformed Hyderabad into a major IT hub in the world,” the Congress leader said.

Taking pot shots at the KCR family, he said they hold all “money making portfolios”.

Referring to Kaleswaram irrigation project, Gandhi accused Rao of looting Rs one lakh crore from it.

He also charged the BRS MLAs with taking Rs 3 lakh cut from the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme and grabbing lands in the name of computerisation and Dharani while Congress party distributed lands to the poor with rights during its tenure.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BRS government diverted Rs 5500 crore from ST sub plan and Rs 15,000 crore from SC sub plan.

Listing out the Congress’ “six guarantees”, he said under Mahalakshmi, women beneficiaries are likely to receive up to Rs 5000 by way of monthly pensions, free bus travel and subsidised LPG cylinder.

Alleging that BJP and BRS are one and have tacit understanding, he said earlier BJP leaders used to roam arrogantly, but the Congress party “removed gas” from them and “punctured” all the four tyres of saffron vehicle in Telangana.

Gandhi stressed on the need to defeat BRS in Telangana and then Narendra Modi in Delhi.