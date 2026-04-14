Cong expels TN leader for 6 yrs over ‘anti-party’ activities

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday expelled M Hazeena Syed for six years over alleged anti-party activities after she levelled serious allegations against Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba and other senior leaders.



Syed had lashed out at Lamba in social media posts after being denied a ticket for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

She made personal remarks against Lamba, alleged financial impropriety, and also passed objectionable comments about senior leader K C Venugopal.