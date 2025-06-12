Cong expels Laxman Singh, brother of Digvijaya Singh, for ‘anti-party activities’

Bhopal: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday expelled senior leader Laxman Singh, younger brother of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, from the party for six years with immediate effect over alleged anti-party activities.

“Congress president has expelled Laxman Singh, former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Congress for a period of six years with

immediate effect due to his anti-party activities,” said Tariq Anwar, Member Secretary of the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee.

The statement, however, did not specify the nature of the activities.

Sources indicate the action follows Singh’s repeated public criticisms of party leadership, including remarks calling Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra “immature” and alleging that J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah colluded with terrorists. A show-cause notice was issued to Singh on May 9, 2025, and his response was found unsatisfactory by the Disciplinary Action Committee.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier recommended disciplinary action, prompting the AICC to forward the matter for formal review.

Laxman Singh, a veteran politician, has served as a five-time MP and three-time MLA. He entered politics in 1990, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1994 from Rajgarh, joined the BJP in 2004, and returned to Congress in 2013.