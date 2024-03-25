Cong didn’t ensure development of Mewat, BJP wiped off label of backwardness: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini while speaking at the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Tawadu said that the same area of Mewat which was labelled backward by the previous governments, is today developing rapidly under the BJP government.



The Chief Minister said that as the area was neglected by the opposition governments, Mewat had become a backward district, but the double-engine government of the BJP paid special attention to the backward districts and got unprecedented development work done in these districts.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini also cornered Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally organised by local MLA and newly appointed minister Sanjay Singh in the grain market of Tawadu.

Chief Minister Saini said that the youth of Haryana have borne the brunt of Congress’s wrong policies in jobs and those who wear the cloak of staunch honesty are now in jail.

The Chief Minister appealed to the gathering to press ‘Kamal ka button’ on May 25 and send local Lok Sabha candidate Rao Inderjit Singh to Parliament with a historic victory.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister wished the people of the state a happy Holi and assured the farmers to buy every grain of their crops. Saini reached Tawadu for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister and was warmly welcomed here.

Minister of State for Forest and Environment Sanjay Singh was also present.

On the stage, Maharaj Dharamdev, Organisation Minister Phanindranath Sharma, MLA Deepak Mangala, Satyaprakash Jaravata, Ch. Zakir Hussain, State Secretary Gargi Kakkar, State President of Mahila Morcha Usha Priyadarshi, State President of Minority Morcha Jan Mohammad, District Incharge Sandeep Joshi, District President Kamal Yadav, Narendra Patel, GL Sharma, Gopichand Gehlot, Mandal President Mukesh Sharma, etc. were also present.

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Nayab Saini said that we are proud of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In ten years, India has taken a new leap of development and the respect of the country has increased in the world under the leadership of Modi. For the development of the country, we have to accelerate the pace of development by pressing the lotus button on May 25.

The Chief Minister said that corruption was at its peak during the Congress rule, the Prime Minister of the Congress party had once said that if one rupee is sent from the Centre, 15 paise reaches the public and 85 paise which was to be spent on development was lost to corruption.

On the contrary, in Modi’s regime, the entire money is reaching the eligible person.