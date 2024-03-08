Cong determined to provide ‘Naari Nyay’, Kharge

New Delhi: On International Women’s Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party is determined to ensure economic, social and political empowerment of women and provide “Naari Nyay” (justice to women).



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the occasion, said the party is committed to expanding the imagination of India’s daughters and presenting new alternatives to them.

“The Indian National Congress, through the paradigm of “NAARI NYAY”, is determined to ensure economic, social and political empowerment of half of India’s population - the women.

“We will do everything possible to foster employment, healthcare, education and safety for women, for they are equal stakeholders in nation building. We have done it in the past and the Congress is capable of doing it for the future. Best wishes to all on Women’s Day,” Kharge said in a post on X.

The Congress chief quoted B R Ambedkar’s words saying, “Unity is meaningless without the accompaniment of women. Education is fruitless without educated women and agitation is incomplete without the strength of women.”

Kharge said gender justice is the hallmark of a progressive society.

“We must break the chains of discrimination, and relentlessly pursue gender equality,” he added.

Giving his best wishes to all women on the day, Gandhi shared a video of his interaction with some young girls held as part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said their confidence level today has reached a different scale than it was when he met some of them during his earlier yatra.

He said, “Best wishes to all women on International Women’s Day. Last year, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I met these girls and asked them about their aspirations. And, as expected, they talked about select safe career options – some that are popular in society and some that are their parents’ expectations.”

The former Congress president, in a post in Hindi on X, said it is important to take women out of this bubble to move forward. With this in mind, according to their wish, some were made to travel by helicopter and some others were shown surgery in the operation theatre.

“Now we met them again, and today his confidence is on a different plane - there is a passion to do something new, a desire to touch the sky,” the former Congress chief said.

“Expanding the spectrum of imagination of India’s daughters and presenting new alternatives to them is our responsibility and their right – and we are committed to making it happen,” Gandhi also said, using hashtags ‘#NaariNyay’ and ‘#HappyWomensDay’.