Cong destroyed secular fabric of nation: Rajnath

Khunti (Jharkhand): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of destroying the country’s secular fabric, and playing politics of dividing Hindus and Muslims.Addressing a rally at Khunti in favour of BJP candidate and Union minister Arjun Munda, Singh alleged that the grand old party was working against the welfare of the masses.

“Congress destroyed the secular fabric of the nation. But the BJP and PM Modi refrain from any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste,” he said. Singh also said that the Congress was “instrumental” in scrapping reservation of SC/STs at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University. “The PM had made a comment about the Congress stating in its manifesto that properties will be surveyed. Now they have an objection to it. What do you (Congress) want to do by getting properties surveyed? Everyone should have equal rights over the country’s resources...,”

Singh said. Singh asserted that people should vote for a “tapasvi” prime minister like Modi, who ensured that India figured among the top five global economies in “just seven years”.