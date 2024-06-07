Cong demands SC-monitored probe into NEET exam ‘irregularities’

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded a high-level investigation under the Supreme Court’s supervision into “irregularities” in NEET for medical courses and accused the BJP of cheating youngsters and playing with their futures.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said paper leaks, rigging and corruption have become an integral part of many examinations, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

“The Modi government is directly responsible for this. For the candidates appearing in recruitment exams, then facing several irregularities, getting caught in the labyrinth of paper leaks, is playing with their futures. The BJP has cheated the youth of the country,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied any irregularities and said the changes made in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at examination centres are behind the students scoring higher marks.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said the “scam” involving lakhs of candidates is “completely unacceptable and unforgivable”.

The results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG on Tuesday.

“The question is how did the students get cheated, who did it and why was this result deliberately declared on June 4 amid the noise of election results, whereas it was to be declared on 14 June?” Ramesh asked.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Narendra Modi government over the alleged irregularities and called for a resolution of the students’ “legitimate complaints” through an investigation.