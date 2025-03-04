Cong demands live telecast of Gujarat Assembly proceedings

Gandhinagar: The opposition Congress in Gujarat on Monday sought a live telecast of the state Assembly proceedings, saying people have the right to know about issues their elected representatives raise in the House.

Citing a recent incident wherein Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had uploaded a small clip of the House proceeding on his social media handle, the Congress demanded a similar privilege for all legislators.

After the Question Hour, Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda urged the BJP govt and the Speaker to start a live telecast of the Assembly proceedings.

“Since this House is run with the taxpayers’ money, they have the right to know what happens here and what issues their elected representatives take up. Apart from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, 28 different states, including some ruled by the BJP, have allowed telecast of their respective Assemblies,” Chavda said while addressing CM Bhupendra Patel and Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.