Cong: Demand of at least 2 days of Parliamentary debate non-negotiable

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the Opposition’s demand for at least two days of Parliamentary debate on issues like the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump’s claims and China is “non-negotiable”.

In an interview with a news agency ahead of the Monsoon session, he also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must respond to all these issues on the floor of the House.

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications said the INDIA Bloc is united and its prominent leaders will hold deliberations online on Saturday and going forward to meet in Delhi later on.

Ramesh said the INDIA Bloc’s demand for a discussion in Parliament on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is also “non-negotiable”.

“We must have at least two full days of debate and discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack. The terrorists have still not been brought to justice. There have been very significant revelations about Operation Sindoor, first by (CDS) General Chauhan, then by Group Captain Shivkumar, and thirdly by Lt Gen Rahul Singh.

“Three very senior, respected, experienced defence personnel have made very significant statements on Operation Sindoor. So, that is the reason why we want a discussion,” Ramesh said.

He said it is the govt’s job to find a middle path and create a consensus in Parliament.

“I have never seen in the last 11 years that a middle path has been found. Here it is either my way or the highway approach that reflects the mindset of the PM,” Ramesh said.

He pointed out that three days after the Kargil war ended, the Kargil Review Committee, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s father K Subrahmanyam, was set up which later submitted its report to Parliament with reactions.

“This is the history of previous governments. Now five years have passed since we had a discussion on China and the PM gave clean chit to that country after what happened in Galwan when China disturbed the status quo which had prevailed for almost 30 years.

“So, Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, the role of China in Pakistan Air Force operation, the 23 times same claims being made in 66 days that President Trump stopped Operation Sindoor and used trade as a carrot and stick for India and Pakistan, all this must be discussed,” he said.

So, this is the first set of issues that the Congress parties and the INDIA group would certainly like discussed at least for two days, he said, adding that in his view it will require at least 3-4 days of discussion.

“Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, role of China, President Trump’s repeated claims and what about the future, how do we build a consensus, how do we build a collective response to the challenge we face particularly from China (all this must be discussed),” Ramesh said.

Make in India is dependent on Made in China, Ramesh added.

The prime minister must be present and reply on the floor of the House, he said and asserted that all these are “non-negotiable” demands.