Cong decision to decline Ram temple invite exposes its opposition to Hindu religion: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress’ decision to decline the invitation to its three top leaders to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, claiming it has exposed the party’s inherent opposition to India’s culture and Hindu religion.



Due to its feelings of “jealousy, malice and inferiority complex” towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress had gone to the extent of opposing the country and is now opposing God, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya symbolises the highest values of Indian traditions and culture, he said, but for the Congress and other Opposition parties with a similar mindset extremist politics is more important, he alleged.

Trivedi noted that Iqbal Ansari, the Muslim litigant in the land dispute case involving the temple and the Babri mosque which one stood there, was also extended an invite reflecting the Hinduism’s generosity and he accepted it as well but it is the Congress which has chosen to boycott the ceremony.

He claimed that it has been the main Opposition party’s tendency to create hurdle during historic moments for the country.

People have also continued to keep the Congress away from power but it is not getting any wiser, he said, adding the party had an opportunity to redeem its past mistakes but it has wasted the chance.

He also rejected the Congress’ contention that the BJP and the RSS had appropriated the entire event, scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, saying there is no division among people in the temple. It should not be linked to any organisation or ideology, he said.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday “respectfully declined” the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, with the party accusing the BJP of making it into a “political project” for electoral gains.