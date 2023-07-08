Cong dares PM Modi on dynasty charge

New Delhi: Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent attacks on dynastic politics, the Congress on Saturday challenged him to declare that the BJP will not forge alliance with any party it considers “family-run”.



Congress’s media and publicity cell chief Pawan Khera said that the prime minister should stop talking about families and dynasties in politics, alleging BJP is brimming with people from political families.

“Let the prime minister come out before the next Lok Sabha elections and announce that the BJP will not have any alliance with any party which, according to him, is a family-run party,” Khera said at a press conference.

“Let him have the courage…show the confidence. He has 303 seats (in Lok Sabha) today. What stops him from announcing that, as a policy, the BJP will not have an alliance with a family-run party? Let him set an example,” he added.

Notably, at a government programme in Madhya Pradesh last week, the PM had said that Congress and other “family-centric” parties are giving “false” guarantees to people.

He had said dynastic parties work only for the welfare of their families and those facing graft charges and out on bail are together with those who are sentenced for scams, in an apparent swipe at the opposition parties’ efforts to form an anti-BJP bloc ahead of the 2024 general elections.