Cong created jobs, BJP brought unemployment & crime: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched a scathing attack on the government regarding farmers, highlighting that while the Congress provided loan waivers, electricity bill waivers, and ensured Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, the BJP responded with forceful measures like lathis, canes, and bullets.



Addressing a workers’ conference in Charkhi Dadri to express gratitude for their efforts during the Lok Sabha elections, Hooda emphasised that the comparison between the Congress and BJP’s vision and performance should be left to the people to judge.

“After observing the tenures of both the Congress and BJP over 10 years, the people of Haryana should evaluate their respective performances and vote accordingly in the upcoming elections,” he stated.

Hooda criticised the BJP’s policies, contrasting them with the Congress’s achievements. He pointed out that while the Congress provided permanent jobs to soldiers, the BJP implemented contract systems like Kaushal Nigam and Agniveer. He also accused the BJP of neglecting youth sports and promoting drug addiction among them. Additionally, he criticised the BJP for not supporting sportswomen and for allegedly subjecting them to harassment.

He further criticised the BJP for protecting criminals and allowing violence against traders, while claiming that the Congress had improved Haryana’s economic metrics significantly during its tenure.