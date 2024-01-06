Cong constitutes publicity committee for LS polls

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Saturday set up a publicity committee with AICC treasurer Ajay Maken as its convenor and party general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal among its members, a statement said.



The party also constituted a ‘central war room’ for the general elections with Vaibhav Walia heading the communications war room and Sasikanth Senthil S chairing the organisational war room, it said.

Varun Santhosh, Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma and Capt. Arvind Kumar would be the vice-chairmen in the organisational war room, according to the Congress statement.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the publicity committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections with the All India Congress Committee treasurer as its convenor, it said.

AICC general secretary organisation, AICC general secretary communication, AICC in charge of administration, AICC chairperson of the media and publicity department and AICC chairperson of the social media department, will be its members.

AICC general secretary organisation is Venugopal, general secretary in charge of communications is Ramesh, the AICC administration in charge is Gurdeep Singh Sappal, the media and publicity department head is Pawan Khera and the social media is headed by Supriya Shrinate, the statement said.