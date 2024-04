Cong confirms 5 LS, 114 assembly candidates for Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati/New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila on Monday said five Lok Sabha and 114 Assembly candidates have been confirmed for the ensuing polls in the state. Sharmila, who is attending the Congress central election committee meeting at AICC office in New Delhi said these candidates were finalised in the meeting today.

"The names of remaining candidates will be confirmed soon. The first list of candidates could be released tomorrow," said Sharmila in a press release.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh.