Cong condemns politicisation of Op Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The Congress today strongly condemned the attempts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to politicise ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The party asserted that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was carried out by the country’s defence forces, and no political party can assert exclusive claim over it, as is being attempted by the BJP.

A meeting of senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi and other members of the Congress Working Committee who were present in Delhi, was held here today. The meeting expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, officers, and civilians killed in Poonch.

“The nation stands united in grief and resolve. The Indian armed forces have time and again risen to the occasion, defending the sovereignty and integrity of our nation with valour,” the resolution said, while reaffirming, “the Congress Party reiterates its complete support to our armed forces.” The resolution took serious note of the terror attack in Pahalgam, saying it raised deeply troubling questions about an apparent intelligence failure. “Despite heightened tensions and known threats in the region, the terrorists managed to execute a major attack, claiming precious lives,” the resolution noted, adding, “while we wait for an official assessment, it is unfortunate that no accountability has yet been fixed.”

It pointed out that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack remain at large, and demanded their immediate apprehension and prosecution.

The CWC demanded that the government must explain how such a lapse was allowed to occur, and why necessary preventive measures were not taken despite clear warnings. “National security cannot be managed through public relations exercises on television; it demands professional rigour, vigilance, and institutional accountability,” it asserted.

Expressing surprise over the sudden ceasefire, it said, “equally surprising was the abrupt end to India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan, which has left behind a trail of unanswered questions.”

The sudden halt, without clarity or communication, has led to speculation and concern across the country, it observed, while noting, “added to this was the deeply problematic statement by the U.S. President Donald Trump, who was the first to claim that a ceasefire was brokered with the use of trade threats and pressure on India.” It added that the silence of the Government of India on this matter was inexplicable and unacceptable.

Referring to the attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, the CWC resolution noted, “successive Indian governments, cutting across party lines, have firmly maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.”

However, it pointed out, President Trump’s assertion—left unchallenged by the Modi government—has “internationalised” a matter that must remain firmly within bilateral frameworks. “This represents a dangerous and unprecedented hyphenation of India with Pakistan, which compromises our national position and prestige,” the resolution warned.

The CWC resolution also strongly condemned the appalling statement of a senior BJP minister in the MP govt towards a senior woman Army officer. “Such behaviour is not only disgraceful, but undermines the dignity of our armed forces and the principles of gender respect within the military,” it observed, while demanding his immediate resignation and calling upon the government to initiate strict action under applicable laws.