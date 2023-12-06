Cong Committee in UP adopts new strategy following election setbacks

LUCKNOW: The State Congress Committee has undertaken a strategic overhaul, aiming to rejuvenate its political standingin the wake of recent setbacks in the assembly elections of three states. The party has decided to embark on a fresh mass movement within the state, deploying frontal organisations to address various issues.



“A pivotal element of this approach includes the initiation of padyatras and other public movements,” a senior Congress leader Maroof Khan said.

A crucial meeting of the State Congress Committee held on Tuesday deliberated on the revamped strategy. With a focus on revitalising its presence in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is actively organising conferences across various districts. T

he Backward Classes Department is conducting a caste census to expand the scope of reservation, emphasising inclusivity and representation, the leader said.

Another leader Devendra Pratap Singh said the Minority Department is making concerted efforts to engage with the Muslim community through constructive initiatives.

“The ongoing Dalit Gaurav Samvad program aims to attract Dalits, resulting in several leaders from different parties, including SP and RLD, joining the Congress,” he said.