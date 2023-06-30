Cong chief Kharge meets German Ambassador, Australian High Commissioner at his residence

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann and Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell at his residence here and discussed ways to strengthen ties of the two countries with India.



He later tweeted pictures of the meetings at his 10, Rajaji Marg residence and said India was amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany.

Today, Germany is amongst India’s most valued partners, both bilaterally and in the global context, he said.

“Met H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany in India, and deliberated upon the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries founded upon common democratic principles and marked by a high degree of trust and mutual respect,” Kharge tweeted. In another tweet, he said: “India and Australia have several commonalities, which serve as a foundation for closer cooperation and multifaceted interaction. Our strategic partnership has grown in strength and in importance.”

“Australia’s High Commissioner to India, The Hon. Barry O’Farrell met me, as we discussed ways to deepen the relationship between the two countries,” Kharge added.