Cong blames Centre, Meghalaya govt as HNLC pulls out of peace talks

The Opposition Congress in Meghalaya has slammed the Central and state governments alleging that their lack of seriousness has resulted in the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) withdrawing from peace talks.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala also appealed to the HNLC not to shun the talks but instead demand new negotiators to pursue their issues with the government.

The banned militant outfit decided to withdraw from peace parleys earlier this month after its key demand for a general amnesty for the members was not met.

“It is unfortunate that the HNLC is ready for talks but there is no seriousness on the part of the governments at the Centre as well as in the state,” said Pala who is also the Shillong MP.

The northeastern state is being governed by the National People’s Party (NPP).

Referring to the BJP-led Central government, Pala alleged that big promises are made in the manifesto, but when it comes to reality the people of the North East are not cared for. He claimed that the Congress had tried its best to minimise activities of the underground elements.

Extending his support for continuation of the peace talks, he said, “Our people are small in number. We cannot afford to lose our brothers and sisters because of guns. We cannot afford to lose peace because of ego. We cannot afford to lose peace because people in the BJP don’t bother about the people of Meghalaya.”

Pala requested the HNLC to be more proactive and carry on with the peace talks.

On the HNLC’s demand for a general amnesty for its cadres, the Shillong MP said, “If they surrender, there is one kind of treatment. But if they want to negotiate, come to the terms and conditions within the framework of the Constitution, the treatment should be different The government should be proactive to find

a solution.”