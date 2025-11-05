Cong blames BJP-JD(U) for ‘neglecting’ women

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that crimes against women have “skyrocketed uncontrollably” under the BJP-JD(U) rule in Bihar and posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged “neglect” of women’s safety, health, and dignity in the last 20 years.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-JD(U) over the security situation for women and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan is fully committed to their empowerment and economic upliftment.

Kharge said the Congress’ promises are not just to garner votes during elections or right before them, but rather, they are the same promises that the party will fulfil.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that for the 20 years under the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar, there has been a “consistent neglect” of women’s safety, health, and dignity.

The PM didn’t remember to check on Bihar’s women for an entire decade, and now, at election time, a sham digital outreach is being staged for votes, Ramesh said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said: “The BJP-JDU government in Bihar has been in power for 20 years. If even today, Modi ji has to say that in Bihar ‘daughters-in-law and daughters are not safe’, then this is his self-admission that in 20 years, they have not made Bihar safe!”.

A monthly pension of Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000 would be given to the elderly, widows, and disabled, while Jeevika Didis will be given official status, he said.

Ramesh further slammed the government for the alleged rise in crimes against women.

“That’s why today we’re asking three direct questions: Crimes against women have skyrocketed uncontrollably under the BJP-JD(U) rule: A 336 per cent increase in crimes against women -- compared to before, now 20,222 crimes every year, with a total of 2,80,000 women victimised so far,” he said in a post

in Hindi on X.