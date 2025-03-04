Cong: BJP’s double engine govts proving to be curse for daughters

New Delhi: In the wake of harassment of a Union minister’s daughter, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the BJP’s double engine governments in the country are proving to be a curse for daughters and asserted that it will hold such dispensations accountable on women’s safety.

Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba cited figures of crimes against women from states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan to attack the Government.

“The BJP’s ‘double engine’ governments in the country are proving to be a curse for daughters. A case of harassment of Union minister’s daughter and her friends has come to light in Maharashtra. After the FIR, it was revealed that the molester was a former BJP councillor -- Piyush More. His pictures are there with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and other top BJP leaders,” she said at a press conference here.