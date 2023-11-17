Cong, BJP two sides of same coin: T’gana CM

Adilabad (Telangana): Terming the Congress and the BJP as two sides of the same coin, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said it is a “waste” to vote for those parties.



Speaking at a poll rally, Rao predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to form a government at the Centre and the coming days belong to the regional parties.

‘The BJP, which provokes communal fanaticism should be dumped in the garbage. Even if you give one vote to BJP, it is a waste. If you vote for the Congress, it is further waste,’ KCR slammed both the parties.

He attacked the BJP, asking why one should vote for that party which has not given a single medical college or a Navodaya school to Telangana.

‘If you vote for the BJP, it goes in drainage, it is a wasteful exercise. People should think about it. I am requesting people to think about it,’ he said.

He asserted that Telangana is a secular state and as long as KCR is alive, it will remain secular.