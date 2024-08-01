Cong, BJP members spar in LS during Calling Attention Motion

New Delhi: Congress and BJP members indulged in a war of words in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a Calling Attention Motion on Wayanad landslides issue.



BJP MP Tejaswi Surya attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has represented Wayanad, alleging that he never raised the issue of landslides in his constituency.

Participating in a Calling Attention Motion on the loss of lives and property due to landslides and floods in various parts of the country, Surya also claimed that despite recommendations by the Kerala disaster management body, illegal encroachments were not removed in Wayanad due to alleged pressure from religious organisations.

His remarks led to protests by Congress members forcing Speaker Om Birla to briefly adjourn the proceedings.

When the House resumed proceedings, Congress MP KC Venugopal asserted that as Wayanad MP, Gandhi had raised the issue of eco-sensitive Wayanad on several occasions. He claimed that Surya was trying to sabotage the debate and he will have to apologise for making “false claims” about Gandhi. “House records will prove that Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue several times,” Venugopal said.

Leader of Opposition Gandhi also urged the government to extend all possible help to the people of landslides-hit Wayanad and look into the “ecological issue” there.

He also urged the Centre to come up with a high-tech solution for preventing such tragedies in the future.

Gandhi said a “huge tragedy” had taken place in Kerala’s Wayanad, and lauded the military’s efforts there.

“I think it is very important that we support the people of Wayanad, that we give them as much support as possible and I request the government to help the people of Wayanad in this difficult time,” the former Congress chief said.

“I think this is the second time this tragedy has taken place, it took place five years ago and it is quite clear that this area has an ecological issue, so this should be looked into. Whatever high-tech solution can be brought

forward, that would be good,” Gandhi said.