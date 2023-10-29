Cong, BJP fielded 29 kin of leaders as candidates

JAIPUR: The Congress and the BJP - the two main contenders in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan - have fielded at least 29 candidates who are kin of leaders or belong to political families so far.



Of the 200 assembly constituencies, the BJP has so far announced candidates for 124 seats and the ruling Congress 95.

Leaders of both the parties said they have taken cautious steps to avoid any revolt within their respective parties, which could affect their prospects in the key elections.

In its two lists of 124 candidates, the BJP has given tickets to at least 11 people who are family members of prominent leaders. The Congress, which has announced 95 candidates so far, has given tickets to 18 people hailing from political families.

The BJP list has several sons, daughters, granddaughters and daughter-in-laws of prominent leaders. It has given due attention to family members of leaders who died owing to health issues.

The BJP has given a ticket to Ram Swaroop Lamba, the son of late MP Sanwar Lal Jat, to contest from the Nasirabad seat and Shailesh Singh, the son of late former state minister Digamber Singh, from the Deeg-Kumher constituency.