Cong attacks PM for not holding ‘unscripted’ presser

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding an “unscripted” press conference and asked why is he still “running away” or whether it is taking time to prepare the questions and answers and find suitable persons to query him in a “servile manner”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday the party had challenged the PM to have his first-ever “unscripted, undoctored” press conference on the completion of his 11 years in office.

“Today, the BJP President J. P. Nadda has been fielded to meet the press at 12 noon to highlight the +11 year millstone (not milestone),” he said.

“Why is the Prime Minister still running away? Or is it taking time to prepare the questions and answers and find suitable persons to ‘query’ him in a servile manner? Or is Bharat Mandapam not fully ready?” Ramesh said on X.

In another post, Ramesh took a swipe at Modi for not being part of the press conference held at the BJP headquarters here.

“Celebrating eleven years but still the Prime Minister remains ‘nau do gyarah’ from an unscripted and pre-scheduled press conference. Bharat Mandapam is waiting for him,” Ramesh said in Hindi.