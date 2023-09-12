Cong attacks Centre for reducing import duty on Washington apples

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Tuesday strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to reduce the import duty on Washington Apple from 70 per cent to 15 per cent.



Demanding the immediate withdrawal of the order, the Congress further said that it would destroy the economy of the apple-growing states, particularly Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which has already suffered a grave natural calamity causing damage and devastation to the tune of about Rs 10,000 crore.

While addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Prime Minister had reportedly committed this gift to the American farmers after the G20 meeting.

Questioning the intent of the government, the Congress leader reminded Modi that when he was not the Prime Minister, he had said that he would impose 100 per cent duty on American apples to save Himachal apple growers.

However, in a complete turnaround, PM Modi has reduced the duty to 15 per cent, which will spell doom for the economy of the apple-growing states, alleged.

Shrinate further said that this could not have come at a worse time for Himachal Pradesh, which is fighting for survival after widespread destruction and devastation due to natural calamity. It’s a known fact that 14 percent of Himachal Pradesh’s GDP comes from apple sales and now it will be seriously hit, she said.

She added, in Jammu and Kashmir, where the economy had started moving ahead for the first time after 2019 when there was a lockdown.