Cong appoints ex-CMs Baghel and Gehlot as AICC observers

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday appointed former chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot as AICC senior observers for Rae Bareli and Amethi Parliamentary constituencies, respectively. Ending weeks of suspense, the Congress on Friday announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades, and Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, will fight from Amethi. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to spearhead the campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi to ensure the party’s victory in the two high-profile seats. Priyanka Gandhi has already taken command of the campaign and will remain camped in Rae Bareli and Amethi from Monday till the end

of polls.