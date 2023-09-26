‘Cong & allies supported Women’s Reservation Bill out of compulsion’

BHOPAL: Kickstarting Madhya Pradesh poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress and its allies in the new “ghamandia” alliance “reluctantly” supported the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament and warned people that if given an opportunity, they will backtrack on the historic legislation.



Addressing a massive gathering of BJP workers, ‘Karyakarta Mahakumb’, here, the PM tore into the Congress, equating the national party with “rusted iron” and alleging its functioning has been outsourced to “urban Naxals” and that the organisation is not run by leaders.

He warned the Congress would push Madhya Pradesh back into the ‘BIMARU’ (laggard) category of states if given an opportunity to rule again.

Modi said the upcoming elections in MP were crucial as they will decide the way ahead for the state, which he said, has been put on path of development by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its long rule.

The mega gathering of workers was organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, seeking to connect with voters ahead of polls.

According to a BJP leader, the event was attended by more than five lakh workers.

“The Congress and its allies in the ‘ghamandia’ (arrogant) bloc (INDIA) supported the Women’s Reservation Bill out of compulsion and hesitation as they understood the power of ‘nari shakti’. Its passage (in Parliament) became possible as ‘Modi hai to Mumkin hai’. Modi means the guarantee of fulfilling guarantees,” the PM asserted.

He slammed the Congress and its allies for not ensuring the passage of the long-pending legislation in Parliament when they were in power at the Centre. If given an opportunity, the Congress will back out on the quota Bill that seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, he said.

Modi said the Congress has lost the will power and its workers on the ground have become silent.

“First, the Congress was ruined (electorally) and then it turned bankrupt. The Congress has been now leased out on a contract. They are framing its policies and coining slogans. It is not being run by leaders,” the PM said.

He alleged the Congress has been outsourced and “urban Naxals have got the contract”.

“They are holding sway in the Congress which is being felt by that party’s workers on the ground. The Congress is becoming redundant on the ground,” he added.

Modi said he wanted to caution women of Madhya Pradesh as the “ghamandia” (INDIA) alliance has reluctantly supported the Women’s Reservation Bill.