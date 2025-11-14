Cong alleges RSS hired Pak-linked lobby co in US, Sangh denies charge

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the RSS has engaged “one of Pakistan’s official lobbying arms” to espouse its interests in the US, and said this is hardly the first time that the Sangh has “betrayed national interest”.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) categorically rejected the Congress’ charge.

RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said, “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works in Bharat and has not engaged any lobbying firm in the United States of America.”

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that a few days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acknowledged that the RSS isn’t a registered organisation and that it does not pay taxes.

“Now, we learn that the RSS has spent a significant amount of money to engage one of Pakistan’s official lobbying arms - the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) - to espouse its interests in the US,” Ramesh alleged on X.

“This is hardly the first time that the RSS — with its long tradition of betraying the freedom movement, opposing Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar, and attacking the Constitution and the national flag of India -- has betrayed national interest. It is a pseudo-nationalist outfit,” the Congress leader said.

Ramesh also shared a screenshot on X showing US Senate lobbying disclosures which showed that Squire Patton Boggs had registered as a lobbyist for “STATE STREET STRATEGIES (DBA ONE+ STRATEGIES) OBO RASHTRIYA SWAYAMSEVAK SANGH”.