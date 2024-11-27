MillenniumPost
Cong alleges mystery in Kannur official’s death, demands CBI probe

BY Team MP27 Nov 2024 6:18 PM GMT

Kochi: The opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, saying that it is inevitable to unravel the mysteries behind the incident.

It accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government of protecting the culprits responsible for the death of the officer, which shocked the conscience of the state.

The grand-old-party’s demand for the central agency probe came a day after the officer’s widow moved the Kerala High Court urging it to transfer to the CBI the probe into her husband’s alleged suicide.

