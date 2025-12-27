Cong alleges corruption, administrative failure in BMC; releases ‘chargesheet’

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress on Friday published a “chargesheet” against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alleging large-scale corruption, administrative failure and financial irregularities in the civic body’s functioning.

Speaking to reporters, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad claimed that the BMC, Asia’s largest civic body, which has been without elected representatives for more than three years, has failed to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

The “chargesheet” highlights alleged irregularities in civic works, tender processes and expenditure of public funds, she said.

The former minister alleged that key civic departments were functioning without proper supervision, leading to delays in public works, poor quality infrastructure and hardship to citizens, and accused the civic administration of favouring select contractors and mismanaging funds allocated for essential services.

Despite the BMC being the country’s richest municipal corporation, basic amenities such as roads, water supply and drainage systems were in poor condition in several parts of the city, she claimed, demanding an independent probe into the allegations.

The Congress, in the chargesheet, alleged that for three years and nine months, the Mahayuti government had denied citizens their voting rights.

Listing 13 points, the party termed the BMC as “Brasht Mahayuti Corporation”, highlighting poor water supply, public transport and traffic woes.

Gaikwad said that the Mumbai Congress will contest the January 15 civic polls on the issue of development without creating unnecessary disputes.