Cong accuses K’taka Guv of ‘disrespecting’ Constitution

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP on Friday demanded that Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader take disciplinary action against Congress legislators who “disrespected” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inside the Assembly on January 22, during the joint sitting of the state legislature.

As the BJP demanded that a resolution be passed condemning the incident and apologising to the governor, the Congress government accused Gehlot of “violating the Constitution” by refusing to read the state-prepared address to the joint session of the legislature and confining his customary speech to just three lines.

It also accused the governor of “disrespecting the national anthem” by walking out of the House before it was played and demanded that he apologise to the people of the state and the Assembly. As the governor proceeded toward the exit door after concluding his three-line address on Thursday, some ruling legislators, including MLC B K Hariprasad, objected and gheraoed him by shouting slogans. They were removed by the security staff.

The opposition BJP on Friday demanded a speaker’s ruling and action against the Congress legislators who “disrespected” the governor.

However, Khader said he needs time to consider all aspects and will give his ruling in the days ahead.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, “The governor was escorted into the Assembly respectfully, with sounds of the band by you (speaker), the CM, and others, but no one came to his support when he left.”

“Videos are showing how Congress legislators treated the governor. What would have happened if someone had attacked him? The House comes under your jurisdiction; you have to give a ruling and take action,” he added.

Pointing out that the governor was accused of “disrespecting” the national anthem by the ruling side as he exited the House before it was played, he asked, “Was the remote control to play the national anthem given to the governor? If the national anthem was not played, what is his fault?”

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, who is responsible for the smooth conduct of proceedings, accused the governor of “running away” from

the House.