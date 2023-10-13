‘Conflicts don’t benefit anyone’: PM Modi amid Israel-Hamas war

New Delhi: Terrorism anywhere in the world and any form is against humanity and conflicts do not benefit anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and asserted that “this is time for peace and brotherhood” as a divided world cannot provide solutions to big global challenges.



Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) here, Modi called for ending the crisis in global trust and moving forward with a human-centric approach.

‘Everyone is aware of what is happening in various parts of the world. The world is grappling with conflicts and confrontations, such a world full of conflicts and confrontations is not in anyone’s interest. A divided world cannot provide solutions to the big challenges before humanity,’ the Prime Minister said.

‘This is the time for peace, brotherhood, this is the time for moving forward together, this is the time for everyone’s development and welfare. We have to end the crisis over global trust and move forward with a human-centric approach,’ he said.

While the Prime Minister did not mention any specific conflict or issue, his remarks come amid a raging war between Israel and Hamas which has already seen a large number of casualties.

Modi also called for taking a tough approach in dealing with terrorism. ‘As you know India has been facing the issue of cross-border terrorism for decades. Terrorists have killed thousands of innocents in India. Near the new Parliament building, you will find the old Parliament building. About 20 years ago, terrorists had targeted our Parliament. You will be startled to know that Parliament was in session at that time,’ he said.

‘Terrorists wanted to take hostage, kill MPs. India has dealt with numerous such terror incidents,’ he noted.

Now the world is also realising how big a challenge terrorism is for the world, Modi said.

‘Terrorism, wherever it may be, for whatever reason, in whatever form, is against humanity. In such a scenario, we will have to adopt a tough approach in dealing with terrorism,’ he said. Modi said it was saddening that consensus has not been achieved on the definition of terrorism.