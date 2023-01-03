Confiscate property of drug peddlers: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Launching a direct tirade against the drug menace in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the officers to confiscate the property of those involved in the heinous crime of drug peddling. Chairing a meeting here to review the law and order situation in the state, the Chief Minister reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to wipe out the scourge of drugs from the state.



He said that the state government has already put the big fish involved in drug peddling behind the bars. Mann said that to ensure further stern action, the property of these drug peddlers must be seized with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister said that necessary amendments if any are required, in the requisite laws will be duly made.

He said that the officer in whose jurisdiction the drug is sold will be held accountable for this lapse. Severest of severe action will be taken against the officers found indulged in drugs, he added. The Chief Minister also asked the officers to ensure that the villagers unanimously pass resolutions for making their villages drug-free. Mann said that these villages are incentivised by giving grants under the Rural Development Fund and others.