‘Confident that BJP will again form govt in Assam’

Guwahati: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he is confident that the BJP will return to power in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the “largest ever mandate”.



Addressing the youth convention of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) here, Shah urged the people to give another mandate to the BJP and assured them that “every infiltrator will be sent out of India”.

His comment comes on a day when the Election Commission (EC) announced that the Assam Assembly elections would be held on April 9 and the counting on May 4.

“I am confident that the BJP will again form a government in Assam with the largest ever mandate and power of the youths,” he said.

In the current 126-member Assembly, the ruling BJP’s strength is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven, and the BPF has three members.

‘’The Congress gave shelter to infiltrators, but the BJP government is determined to identify each one of them and drive them out of the country,” Shah said.

The EC conducted Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in some states, but the Congress protested against the exercise, he claimed.

“The Congress legalised, formalised and normalised infiltration, but the BJP will remove each illegal immigrant from the electoral rolls. Rahul Babu can rest assured that not only their (infiltrators’) names will be removed from the electoral rolls, but they will also be driven out,’’ Shah said.

He praised the chief minister for carrying out the eviction of infiltrators who had settled on land encroached by them.

‘’Sarma has already cleared 1.5 lakh bighas of land encroached by infiltrators, and the day will come soon when there will not be a single one left in the country,” he added.

During the Congress rule, Assam was “known for violence”, and several youths were killed, Shah claimed.

“The Congress did nothing for the youth, but its leaders were only concerned about the benefits of their families,” he added.

Shah alleged that the grand old party believes in ‘’corruption, polarisation by promoting infiltrators and looking after the interests of their children”, and claimed that the BJP’s focus has been on “development, driving out infiltrators and ensuring that the interests of the children of poor people are taken care of”.