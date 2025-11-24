Confident constitutional values will be further reinforced under CJI Kant's leadership: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Justice Surya Kant's elevation to the post of CJI comes at a critical juncture for the justice system, and expressed confidence that under his leadership, constitutional values and public trust in the rule of law will be further reinforced.

Justice Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts, including on abrogation of Article 370 that withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday. He succeeds Justice B R Gavai.

"Extending my warm wishes to Justice Surya Kant on taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. His elevation marks the beginning of a 14-month tenure at a critical juncture for our justice system," Kharge said on X.

"I am confident that under his leadership, Constitutional values, institutional strength, and public trust in the rule of law will be further reinforced, advancing the promise of justice for every citizen," the Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said Justice Surya Kant taking oath as CJI was a historic and proud moment for every Haryanvi.

"... Justice Surya Kant becoming the first Chief Justice of India from Haryana is not just a personal milestone, but a tribute to his humility, perseverance, and dedication.

"Hailing from a small village in Hisar, his rise to the top reflects unfathomable power of courage, belief and hard work. He is admired across the Bar for his patience and extraordinary memory, and respected on the Bench for his experience, balance, and ability to carry everyone along," he said.

"May his tenure shine as a model of fairness and justice for all," Surjewala also said.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Kant at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the senior leaders who attended the ceremony.