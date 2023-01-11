Conference aiming to improve legislature-judiciary relations

New Delhi: As Jaipur is all set to host the two-day 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference from Wednesday, Presiding officers of state legislatures would discuss how India can be a role model for democracies during its



G-20 presidency in 2023 and improving the relations between the legislature and judiciary.

In a statement, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Tuesday that the conference will be inaugurated by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will give the inaugural address on Wednesday morning.

The conference will also be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

The valedictory address on Thursday will be delivered by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Ahead of the inaugural, Birla chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee of AIPOC in which seven state Speakers took part and discussed the agenda of the conference.

“It was decided in the meeting that during the conference, there will be a detailed discussion on India’s leadership of G-20 and the role of legislatures in the same.

As the mother of democracy, India is a role model for the democratic nations from across the world… In this context, it is important that in the next one year, along with G-20 countries, India plays the role of a guide in the direction of democratic empowerment in countries around

the world,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The conference will also deliberate on the relationship between the judiciary and the legislatures.

“Birla also mentioned that the Constitution has defined the responsibilities and authority of the legislature, judiciary and executive. It is necessary that these three organs work in a harmonious manner as per the spirit of the Constitution. During the conference, delegates will also brainstorm on how to strengthen mutual relations while avoiding interference in each other’s tasks,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.