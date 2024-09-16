‘Conducting free and fair elections is goal of Election Commission’

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, who also chairs the state committee for the deployment of central armed police forces during elections, stated that conducting free and transparent elections is the primary goal of the Election Commission.



In this regard, along with state police, companies of the Central Armed Police Forces including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and RPF will be deployed to ensure that people can exercise their voting rights fearlessly and without any pressure.

Giving more information in this regard, Agarwal mentioned that the main purpose of deploying

companies from the central armed police forces is to instil confidence in voters through flag marches and area domination during the election process.

Apart from this, these forces will keep a strict vigil over every area.

To maintain internal security around polling booths, personnel from Haryana Police, IRB, and Home Guard will be deployed.

Special deployment of central paramilitary forces will be made at critical polling stations for monitoring.

Webcasting will also be used to keep surveillance at polling stations.

Furthermore, NCC/NSS and Red Cross volunteers will assist elderly and differently-abled voters in the voting process.

Agarwal stated that the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has introduced the slogan ‘Chunav Ka Parv – Pradesh ka Garv’ for the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections.

This goal can only be achieved if a maximum number of people exercise their right to vote.

He emphasised that it is the responsibility of every citizen to celebrate this festival with joy, peace, and brotherhood.