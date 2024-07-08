Conduct raids with police help: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: With a petition alleging that illegal petroleum outlets are operating in West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram districts where products are being pilfered, adulterated, and sold, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the District Magistrates (DMs) to form a special team of officers to conduct raids with the assistance of police and submit a report before the court.



The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing the petition which has alleged that several illegal petroleum outlets are functioning beside the National Highway in West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram districts in the state.

It was stated that most of the tankers come at the side of the National Highways and a large portion of petroleum and therein allied chemicals are being adulterated with water and other goods. This is preventing the standard petroleum from being supplied to customers and a huge portion of the petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, kerosene oil are being looted and mixed. This is causing the government huge monetary losses and revenue.

Further, the petitioner had lodged a complaint on April 1, 2024, and on April 29 an RTI was sent to the governmental authorities concerned for taking necessary steps for stopping the illegal petroleum business beside the National Highway in these districts. It was learnt that the OC, Debra Police Station, West Midnapore had given a written instruction to the government pleader on July 3, 2024 stating there is no complaint received about the selling of such adulterated fuel.

The petitioner has also named certain areas where such illegal business is being executed. These are Haldia to Kolaghat Road, Kanchanpur, Debra, Panskura, Balivasa, among others.

The Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Central Government authorities submitted that under the provisions of section 21(1)(4) of the Mines

and Minerals Regulation and Development Act, the magistrate is entitled to seize such illegal sale of petroleum products and also register cases. “In this regard, we are of the prima facie view that the District Magistrate, at the first instance, can direct an exercise to be

done to ascertain as to in which places such illegal activities are being carried out,” he told the court.

The Division Bench directed the DMs of three districts to “form a special team of officers, who should be empowered to conduct raid in the areas, which have been mentioned by the writ petitioner and other surrounding areas, where generally trucks and heavy vehicles are repaired and maintained, and the Superintendent of Police of the concerned districts shall provide adequate police assistance to the inspecting team. Upon such inspection, let a report be filed before this Court.” The next hearing is scheduled on August 22, 2024.