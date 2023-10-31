Condition of injured BRS MP stable, says hospital

HYDERABAD: The condition of BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was injured after being stabbed, is stable, doctors at the private hospital treating him said on Tuesday.



Prabhakar Reddy, the party’s candidate from Dubbak assembly segment was stabbed in the stomach with a knife allegedly by a 38-year-old man in Siddipet district on Monday, while he was campaigning. Reddy was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad where doctors performed a surgery on him.

“Post surgery, patient was moved to Surgical Critical Care Unit where he is being monitored by multidisciplinary team comprising Surgical Gastroenterologists, Intensivists and others. Patient is conscious, verbalising and recuperating from the major surgery,” a medical bulletin issued by Yashoda Hospitals said.

“Patient is haemodynamically stable with normal labs and no fever as on date, without any significant pain, other than at the surgical site,” it said.

The accused, identified as Raju, was taken into custody and was booked on charge of attempt to murder.