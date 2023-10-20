‘Concern over misuse of tech exacerbating gender imbalances’

MPOST BUREAU

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday cautioned stakeholders on the potential misuse of modern technologies for prenatal sex selection that can exacerbate gender imbalances.



Mandaviya made the remarks at the 29th meeting of the Central Supervisory Board (CSB) on October 18 that reiterated the nation’s commitment to addressing gender discrimination against girls and women.

The primary concern discussed at the meeting was the declining child sex ratio (CSR) and sex ratio at birth (SRB) in the country, indicative of the ongoing battle against sex-based discrimination leading to sex selection/ determination followed by pre-birth elimination.

Citing the latest Sample Registration Survey (SRS) report of 2020, Mandaviya said, “The data revealed a commendable three-point improvement in Sex Ratio at Birth from 904 in 2017-19 to 907 in 2018-20.”

Importantly, 12 out of 22 surveyed states have demonstrated improvement, underlining the combined efforts of the states in implementing the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1994 (PC&PNDT Act) and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, the minister said.

The latest SRS report indicated that the gender gap has witnessed a two-point decrease in 2020 compared to a five-point gap in 2015.

Ten states have effectively reversed the gender gap, positively impacting female survival rates, he said.

Mandaviya also flagged concerns over the challenges posed by modern technologies, such as IVF procedures, the Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), and compact diagnostic equipment, which facilitate sex selection under the pretext of family balancing.

Under the PC&PNDT Act, the central government has the responsibility to combat the misuse of medical technologies for sex determination and selection.

The minister lauded the proactive measures taken by states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu in this regard. He commended their innovative strategies, including sting operations and informer schemes, to combat gender-biased sex selection. Till July 2023, reported cases under the PC&PNDT Act have risen to 3563 from 2048 in March 2015.