Comprehensive consultations must for electoral reforms: Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said comprehensive consultations with stakeholders, including political parties, are essential for implementing electoral reforms.

His remarks came against the backdrop of a fresh push by the poll panel for electoral reforms, including the use of remote voting technology to allow migrant voters to exercise their franchise without going to their home states.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had held consultations with recognised political parties on this matter.

Referring to various proposals on electoral reforms moved by the EC, he said consultations and discussions are “symbols” of a vibrant democracy.

Rijiju said the changes made in election laws a year ago have resulted in addition of over 1.5 crore new voters to the electoral list.

Four cut-off dates instead of the one earlier have helped young eligible citizens to register as voters once they turn 18, he said.

The minister also lauded the move to allow those above 17 years of age to register with the EC in advance. Once they turn 18, their names are added to the voters’ list.

Addressing the 13th National Voters’ Day event here in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, companion election commissioners and representatives of various political parties, the law minister recalled

the role of various unsung heroes who have not been awarded but have made sacrifices while helping hold free and fair polls.

On the issue of electoral reforms, the minister said he is in constant touch with the Election Commission and has been holding meetings with officials of the poll panel on the issue.