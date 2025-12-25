‘Complete work on 3,100 stadiums at a cost of Rs 1,350 cr by June 2026’

CHANDIGARH: At a high level review of the Sports and Youth Services Department held on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann issued clear, time bound directions to overhaul Punjab’s sports infrastructure, asking officers to complete 3,100 stadiums across the state by June 2026 at a cost of Rs 1,350 crore.

The CM also rolled out a sweeping package that includes ultra modern gyms at nearly 3,000 locations, distribution of 17,000 sports kits worth Rs 50 crore, launch of a comprehensive sports portal, and construction of a new Yuva Bhawan at a cost of Rs 43 crore, stressing that the govt’s central objective is to channel the vast energy of Punjab’s youth into productive, disciplined pursuits and pull them away from the menace of drugs.

Chairing a review meeting of the Sports and Youth Services department on Wednesday, the CM said that in consonance with the New Sports Policy 2023 these stadiums are being constructed in the villages across Punjab. “Rs 1,350 crore will be spent on these stadiums with fence, gate, jogging tracks, levelled playground, trees, volleyball court, Store and others. The work on these stadiums should be completed within the stipulated time frame adding that quality work should be ensured by all means,” he asserted.

Mann said that ultra modern gyms will be set up at around 3,000 locations across the state to channelise the energy of youth in a positive direction. “In the first phase Rs 35 crore will be spent on setting up such ultra modern gyms in 1,000 locations across the state. These gyms will have ultra modern equipment like barbell, weight lifting Sets, benches, dumbbell sets, kettlebell Sets, racks, floor mats and others at all locations,” he said.