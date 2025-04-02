Complete all road repairing work by June 15: Hry CM to officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to complete the repair work of all damaged roads in the state by June 15.

A special campaign should be launched to ensure that tendering and other necessary processes are completed within 15 days, enabling high-quality road repairs before the upcoming monsoon season, he said.

The Chief Minister issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the condition of roads, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify and initiate repairs within 15 days to provide relief to the general public. He further directed that the roads transferred to the Zila Parishads in five districts should also be repaired within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring strict quality standards. He said that any negligence or laxity in road repairs would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also called for expediting road widening projects. He directed officials to work towards increasing the width of roads maintained by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board from 12 feet to 18 feet, considering the growing traffic volume. In addition, he stressed the need for proper repair and maintenance of roads inside all Mandis to facilitate smooth movement for farmers bringing their produce.

During the meeting, it was informed that out of 4,313 roads maintained by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, 465 roads are 18 feet wide. The widening work for 34 more roads is in progress, while the tendering process is underway for an additional 35 roads covering 118 km.