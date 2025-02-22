Complaint filed against Farah Khan for calling Holi a festival of 'chhapris'

Mumbai: A criminal complaint has been lodged against filmmaker Farah Khan for allegedly terming Holi as a festival of "chhapris" (uncultured), a Mumbai Police official said on Saturday. Police have not registered a First Information Report on the complaint submitted by social media influencer Vikas Jayram Phatak (45) alias Hindustani Bhau on Friday.

The complainant demanded legal action against Khan, alleging that the "chhapri" remark made by her on a television show on Thursday insulted the religious feelings of Hindus. “No FIR has been registered yet. Inquiry is on," a Khar police station official said without elaborating.