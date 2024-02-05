Compensation to be given for crop damage caused by hail, says Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, stated that the general girdawari of crops has commenced from February 1 and will continue across the state until March 1, 2024.



During this period, district administrations have been directed to report the damage caused by the hailstorm. Farmers can also upload reports of losses on the Revenue Department’s e-kshatipurti portal.

The Deputy CM addressed a press conference on Sunday at the Chandigarh Press Club, where he revealed that the state government has been providing assistance to affected farmers whenever natural disasters have struck their crops.

From 2019 to 2024, approximately Rs.16,000 crore have been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of farmers as compensation for crop losses. Over the past year, compensation has been provided to farmers through direct bank transfers (DBT).

Dushyant Chautala highlighted Haryana’s achievement of establishing the country’s most modern record room. Nearly more than a year ago, the state government initiated efforts to create a digital record room at the district level for the revenue department.

The Deputy CM shared that the offices of the FCR, tehsil, and sub-tehsil will digitise revenue records by March 31, and the records of Kanungo and Patwarkhana will also be digitised by the end of this year. Once completed, people will have online access to their land and revenue-related documents with just a click, eliminating the need to manage old paperwork.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that the work of consolidation (Chakbandi) was pending in a total of 125 villages in the state, responsibilities were fixed by holding meetings with officers several times, but after discussions and decisions in meetings, the progress has been made, and now only 54 villages remain to be surveyed.

He emphasised that the focus is on completing the survey in non-litigation villages this year, excluding those involved in legal disputes.