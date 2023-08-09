‘Compensation amount to be ensured in farmers’ account before Sept 7’

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala said that the amount of compensation will be sent to the farmers’ bank accounts by September 7, 2023, after assessing the damage to crops caused due to floods and incessant rains recently.



The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of Revenue and Disaster Management, gave this information while addressing a press conference at Haryana-Niwas here today.

He said that this is unprecedented when the government has declared floods for the first time in the state. He informed that during the recent floods, massive water logging was reported in about 1,475 villages and 47 people have also lost their lives in the state. He further informed that Rs. 1.60 crore has been given to the next of kin of the 40 deceased. Soon the assistance amount will be sent to the other 7 deceased as well.

Chautala informed that crops in about 4.08 lakh acres have been affected due to floods in the state. If a farmer has not yet uploaded the report of his crop damage on the e-Kshatipurti portal, then he must upload it upto August 18. He further informed that once the reports are received, assessment will be done and by September 7, the amount of compensation will be transferred to the bank account of the affected farmers. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government has taken three new decisions in the interest of the farmers. First, ‘Khsatipurti sahayak’ are being appointed to meet the shortage of patwaris (so that the loss of crops can be assessed on time). Second, Girdawar-assistants will be appointed as per the requirement to assist the Girdawars to assess crop loss caused in heavy rainfall or non-flood areas.