Compared to last year, Punjab’s AQI improves by 22.8% on Diwali

Chandigarh: Punjab Government has been successful in keeping the AQI moderate in Punjab even on Diwali. Punjab recorded average AQI 207 on Diwali (from 7am on Nov 12 to 6am on Nov 13) which was moderate and significantly better than last year.



Addressing a press conference from the party office in Chandigarh AAP spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera, along with Babbi Badal and Bikramjit Passi, said that it is a matter of pride for the Punjab government that the air quality index this year was better by 22.8 percent compared to 2022. The air quality index was 7.6 per cent better in 2022 compared to 2021 Diwali and this year further improvement was registered.

The air quality index from 7 am on the day of Diwali to 6 am the next day was 268 in 2021, whereas last year the air quality index was 224, this year it was 207. Sanghera added that it was the result of the Mann government’s continuous efforts. Punjab government has ensured continuous ambient air quality monitor stations in six cities, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh and Patiala, which continuously monitor air quality and collect exact data.