Communication, sensitivity, and positivity are essential qualities for effective policing: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given IPS trainees from the 2023 and 2024 batches the mantra of “communication, sensitivity, and positivity” to become effective, citizen-centric police officers. In a formal interaction with 23 trainee officers on Monday, he noted that a large and diverse state like Uttar Pradesh presents unique policing challenges. He urged them to treat their training period as a golden opportunity to learn, observe, and build a strong professional foundation. The Chief Minister said, “District training must focus on acquiring the ability to address real-life issues swiftly and satisfactorily. As first responders, the police carry the responsibility of earning the victim’s trust through their promptness, conduct, and priorities.” He advised the trainees to gain a deep understanding of police station functioning, administration, investigation processes, duty management, and local disputes. Calling the police station the “backbone of policing,” he stressed that human intelligence remains the most powerful tool for any officer. Interaction with local communities, strong field presence, and building trust strengthen policing at every level.

Highlighting the importance of coordination, the Chief Minister asked trainees to clearly understand the roles, resources, and challenges of the police station, circle, and police line. Effective synergy between these three levels enhances the district’s security apparatus. On dealing with public representatives, he said such interactions must be dignified and responsible. A casual approach does not suit police officers. Since public representatives reflect the voice of the people, constructive engagement with them supports stronger law and order. The Chief Minister placed special emphasis on heightened vigilance against crimes targeting women, cybercrime, and illegal drug networks. “Crime is evolving rapidly, so your preparedness must be equally modern and swift,” he said. He encouraged the trainees to learn digital forensics, cyber tools, and the effective use of technology. He concluded by reminding the officers that integrity, discipline, and a humane outlook are their greatest strengths. Their conduct will not only shape law and order in the future but will also reinforce the security and confidence of the people of Uttar Pradesh.