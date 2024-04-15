Communal rhetoric intensifies in Western UP as polling date approaches

Kairana: As the first phase of voting approaches, western Uttar Pradesh, characterised by a significant Muslim population, is witnessing a troubling surge in communal rhetoric.



Contentious issues have come to the forefront of campaigning, exposing deep-seated communal fault lines in the region. Terms like "exodus," "curfew," "fatwa," and "riots" dominate the political discourse, setting a charged atmosphere for the upcoming polls in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of western U.P.

"Uttar Pradesh is a hotbed of communal polarisation because it benefits all political parties. If the BJP gains from issues like fatwas and curfews, the SP and Congress mobilise Muslims by instilling fear of Hindu majoritarianism," remarked political analyst Rajesh N Bajpai, reflecting on the complex dynamics at play.

Communal politics has historically dominated western Uttar Pradesh.

This history includes events like the exodus claim made by BJP leader Hukum Singh in 2016-17 and the handling of the Muzaffarnagar riots by the then-ruling SP.

The BJP has strategically focused on issues such as the alleged Hindu exodus, communal disturbances leading to prolonged curfews, disruptions to religious pilgrimages like the 'Kanwar yatras', issuance of fatwas, and obstacles to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This approach appears tailored to mobilise Hindu voters in their favor.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Imran Masood, previously embroiled in controversy for remarks against then-PM candidate Narendra Modi in 2014, has been observed publicly visiting temples and engaging in Hindu rituals, signaling a shift in strategy.

During a rally in Deoband, an important Islamic center in Saharanpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that chaos and religious extremism were propagated through fatwas from Deoband, condemning previous governments for fostering religious fanaticism in the seminary.